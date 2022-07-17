Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

