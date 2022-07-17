Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,577 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

