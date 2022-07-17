Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.