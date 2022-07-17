Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.