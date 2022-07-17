Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT Lowered to €21.50 at Berenberg Bank

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €23.30 ($23.30) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carrefour from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.50) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($20.00) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %

Carrefour stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

