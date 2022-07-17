Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

