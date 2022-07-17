Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRI. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of CRI opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

