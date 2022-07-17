Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
Shares of CGUSY opened at $2.50 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
