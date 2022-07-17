Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of CGUSY opened at $2.50 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.