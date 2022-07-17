Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Cass Information Systems worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $472.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

