CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of CBFV opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64.
CB Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
