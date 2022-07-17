CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 192,941 shares changing hands.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.
Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
