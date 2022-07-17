CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Price Performance

CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDK Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

See Also

