CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

