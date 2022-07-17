Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

