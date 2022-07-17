Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

