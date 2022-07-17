Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Celsion Stock Performance

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

