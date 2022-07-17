Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
