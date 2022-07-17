Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 5.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

