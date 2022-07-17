Center For Asset Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

