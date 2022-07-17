CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.