CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 4.4% After Dividend Announcement

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $84.81 and last traded at $84.20. 62,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,012,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

