Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Up 37.6%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) rose 37.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Chalice Brands Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
About Chalice Brands
Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.
