Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Chemung Financial Stock Performance
Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.01. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
