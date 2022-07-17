Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.01. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.72%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.