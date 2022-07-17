Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.71

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.71 and traded as high as $46.05. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 7,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

