Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 243,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,887,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.65 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

