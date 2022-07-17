Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.67.

NYSE:BIO opened at $494.04 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

