Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

