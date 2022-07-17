Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,955 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

