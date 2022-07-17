Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.39 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Stock Up 2.5 %

Nordson stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.76. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

