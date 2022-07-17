Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,194 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

