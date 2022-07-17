Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

