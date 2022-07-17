China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.87. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 11,992 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

