China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

China Construction Bank stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

China Construction Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9224 per share. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

