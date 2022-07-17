China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.46 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

