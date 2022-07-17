China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.71 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.
