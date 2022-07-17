Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,299.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,308.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,443.96.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.