Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,844 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,718,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BHP Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after buying an additional 287,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BHP Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.