Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

