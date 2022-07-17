Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,699 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

