Choate Investment Advisors Takes $211,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

D stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

