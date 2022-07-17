Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $111.94 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

