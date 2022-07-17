Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.09 Per Share

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chord Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $33.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

