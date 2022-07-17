Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $1,157,833. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

