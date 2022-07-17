Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

