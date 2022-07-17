Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

