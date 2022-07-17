Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 617,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 25,961,654 shares.The stock last traded at $46.98 and had previously closed at $44.14.

The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

