Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Clarkson Price Performance
Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $56.94.
Clarkson Company Profile
