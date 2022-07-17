Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.