Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -34.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,990,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,476,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,504,616.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,990,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,476,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,504,616.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

