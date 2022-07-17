ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

