Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

