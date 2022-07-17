Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 667.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.