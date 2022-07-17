Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,472 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 1,248.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,127.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.